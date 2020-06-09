9th Senate: Four senators die in one year

Kindly Share This Story:

…as Senate President mourns Senator Osinowo

By Henry Umoru

PRESIDENT of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, Monday said the pains of Senator Adebayo Osinowo’s untimely departure will be felt by his distinguished colleagues and the National Assembly in general.

Lawan said, he received with shock and sadness the news of the death of Senator Adebayo Osinowo.

With the death of Osinowo, the 9th Senate which marked one year of its inauguration has lost four Senators.

Recall that Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu (Imo North), died on 18th of December 2019; Senator Ignatius Datong Longjan (Plateau South), died on 10th February, 2020; and Senator Rose Okoji Oko (Cross River North), died on 23rd March 2020.

In a statement yesterday by his Special Adviser Media, Ola Awoniyi, Lawan condoled with Senator Osinowo’s family, friends, political associates and also the government and people of Lagos State over the loss.

READ ALSO:

Senator Osinowo who until his death represented Lagos East Senatorial first made his mark at the Lagos Civil Service and also at the Lagos State House Assembly where he served four terms before his election to the Senate.

Lawan said Osinowo served his country creditably as a Distinguished Senator at the Ninth Senate which marked its first anniversary only last week. Osinowo was the Chairman of the Committee on industries.

Lawan prayed for sweet repose of his gentle soul and for God to grant those he left behind the fortitude to bear the loss.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: