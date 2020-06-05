Breaking News
Translate

5th Anniversary: Scott hails Okowa

On 12:31 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Okowa

A Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain in Delta State and Ughelli North PDP Chairmanship aspirant, Olorogun Udu Omo Scott has congratulated Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on his 5th anniversary in his second tenure as the executive governor of the state

In a congratulatory message, Amb. Scott commended Governor Okowa over his leadership qualities, saying: “Indeed, you have displayed exceptional leadership trait, heading an administration of purpose, and creating a developmental stride for progress in the state.

READ ALSO: Cameroon schools reopen despite rising COVID-19 cases

“We in Delta State are blessed to have you as our leader and governor, who is passionate about dealing with the issues concerning your citizens.

”It is my earnest prayer that God grants you more wisdom, knowledge, and divine protection as you continue to pilot the affairs of the state for the next three years.”

 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!