5th Anniversary: Scott hails Okowa

A Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain in Delta State and Ughelli North PDP Chairmanship aspirant, Olorogun Udu Omo Scott has congratulated Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on his 5th anniversary in his second tenure as the executive governor of the state

In a congratulatory message, Amb. Scott commended Governor Okowa over his leadership qualities, saying: “Indeed, you have displayed exceptional leadership trait, heading an administration of purpose, and creating a developmental stride for progress in the state.

“We in Delta State are blessed to have you as our leader and governor, who is passionate about dealing with the issues concerning your citizens.

”It is my earnest prayer that God grants you more wisdom, knowledge, and divine protection as you continue to pilot the affairs of the state for the next three years.”

