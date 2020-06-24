Breaking News
51 million users benefit from MTN free SMS, send 3.71 billion messages

By Prince Osuagwu

No fewer than 51 million MTN subscribers have benefitted from the free short messaging service, SMS provided by telecom service provider, MTN Nigeria as palliative against the effects of COVID-19 Pandemic.

This is also over 3.71 billion messages have been sent using the free channel.

The telco said the figure means that 75 percent of its entire subscribers has utilised the service

The gesture which the operator flagged off April 2020 was to ensure that its users who may face unprecedented challenges and uncertainties during the initial phases of the COVID-19 outbreak, would be able to communicate with loved ones, support systems and access information easily.

The telco said: “As of June 19th  2020, we have provided 3.71 billion free SMS to more than 51 million subscribers across every state of the Nigerian Federation; which means 75% of all MTN subscribers have now utilised the service during the pandemic”

Chief Executive Officer of the company, Ferdi Moolman said:  “Having entered the third and final month of this, I am hugely encouraged that so many people nation-wide have made use of the service. The three billion-plus text messages sent so far reflects the importance of communication during times like this, especially for the most vulnerable amongst us. I am grateful to our government and regulators, partners and employees for the roles they have played in making the delivery of this service possible, and encourage our subscribers to continue to make use of it until the end of June.”

