38-year-old man arraigned for allegedly raping seven months old baby

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

A 38-year-old man, Mr Simon Emeka has been remanded by a Makurdi Chief Magistrate Court for allegedly raping his 7-months-old daughter, Proper Emeka.

At the hearing on Friday, the Police Prosecuting Officer, Sergeant Friday Kanshio told the court that on June 1st, 2020, one Josephine Habba of number 34 Modern Market Road Makurdi went to the Nigerian Police Force ‘D’ Division Makurdi and reported the matter.

“In her account, she said on the same date she went to Jestic Hospital in Makurdi with her daughter for treatment and she heard one Mrs. Favour Emeka crying and telling a nurse that her seven-months-old baby girl named Prosper Emeka was raped by her husband Simon Emeka.”

Kanshio said during Police investigation the said Simon Emeka was arrested for committing the crime “which is contrary to section 391 and 284 of the Penal Code law of Benue State.”

No plea was taken for want of jurisdiction and the accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Police Prosecuting Officer, however, told the court that investigation into the matter was still ongoing and asked the court for another date to enable the prosecution prove its case.

In his ruling, the trial Magistrate, Mr. Isaac Ajim remanded the accused at the Nigerian Correctional Service and adjourned the case to August 31, 2020 for further mention.

Vanguard News Nigeria

