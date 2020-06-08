2020 admission: JAMB holds virtual policy meeting June 16

Kindly Share This Story:

*Meeting to decide 2020 admission cut-off marks

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA — THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Sunday night, disclosed that its 2020 Policy Meeting has been fixed for 16th June 2020.

The Policy Meeting which will set modalities for the 2020 admission into tertiary education institutions in the country, is expected to come up with cut-off marks for candidates that sat for this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME.

But the board said the 2020 Policy Meeting will be held online, explaining that the development was due largely to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board disclosed this in its weekly news bulletin made available to newsmen through Dr Fabian Benjamin,its Head of Media.

According to the bulletin, the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, will preside over the event.

According to JAMB,“The meeting will discuss critical issues bordering on the advances made in the educational sector in the last one year in addition to setting the tone for the 2020/2021 Admission exercise.”

It added: “The meeting will also chart policy directions for the nation’s tertiary institutions, set admission guidelines and make a holistic review of application statistics, performance as well as evaluate the 2019 admissions exercise.

“The meeting, in addition to other deliberations, would take a stand on concessional and acceptable minimum admissions standards to be applied in all admissions to be undertaken by all tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

“The meeting would be streamed live on the Board’s website; www.jamb.gov.ng, its Facebook, JAMBulletin and other social media platforms.”

