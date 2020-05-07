Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Change they say is the heartbeat of growth. Growth has been defined as the process of increasing in size, strength, wealth, and population. For business heads, Business Growth is a stage where the business reaches the point for expansion and seeks additional options to generate more profit.

When it comes to expansion and growth, what comes to mind is Patricia, Africa’s fast-rising Crypto giant. For most companies, taking bold marketing steps is regarded as a wild goose chase But for Patricia taking bold steps is what makes them different.

In this wise, the company has announced the signing of a fleet of huge brand ambassadors to further push the brand’s name in social discussions. They include the likes of Zanku crooner, Zlatan Ibile, ex BigBrother housemates, Mercy and Tacha, alongside tech-leader Jackye and Omashola. Also included are the very hilarious comedians Lasisi Elenu, Crazeclown, Super Creative content creator AyotheCreator, and U.S based fitness trainer, Sandra Benede. The new ambassadors join the likes of influencers like Nedu, Home of Lafta, Mr funny, and so on.

When asked why the blossoming company has decided to go on another signing spree, the Founder and C.E.O Mr Fejiro Hanu Agbodje quipped, “We know what motivates our audience and users. It’s simple; incorporating social proof. Telling a story that shows your expertise and how you’re qualified to solve your audience’s problem. We are writing and telling our story, our own way. The story of doing the most, the story of belief, the story of growth, and success “The Evolution” from what it was, to what it is now and most importantly for what it is going to become.”

READ ALSO:

“Patricia’s mission is to change the world: by providing innovative solutions for everyday problems”. At the same time to be a beacon of light to the youths. It’s important for us to tell our story so young adults hear about what we’re doing so they understand this too, is possible for them. Help them understand they can make something great out of their lives if they are willing to work for it and do the most,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to recognise that companies are beginning to recognize the concept of Influencer marketing as a new business model and an opportunity for building innovative forms of competitive advantage and Patricia is leading that trend.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: