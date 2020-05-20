Zamfara workers get May salary for Sallah

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara state has paid the state’s civil servants their May, 2020 Salaries to enable them enjoy Sallah festivities.

According to a statement signed by Yusuf idris Gusau, Director General Media, Public Enlightenment and Communication from Government House Gusau, the payment of the May 2020 salaries followed the Governor’s directive to the state Ministry of Finance to ensure that all the civil servants receive their salaries in time so that they can celebrate the Eid fitr with ease and happiness.

“Governor Matawalle said his administration is determined to improve the welfare of the state civil servants in appreciation of their hard work and their constant support to his government policies and programmes.”

“He said that civil servants are the backbone of his administration’s success who deserve to be applauded and appreciated.”

Governor Matawalle also assured of his government’s total commitment of prompt payment of salaries and wages throughout the tenure of his government.

He said the recent subsidy he approved for the purchase of rice which payment was spread in four months,was another demonstration of his gesture to the workers.

He however, called on them to continue to partner with his government in order to take the state to higher levels.

The governor commended the state civil servants for their patience during this trying moment of Covid-19 which had affected the entire world..

He charged them to observe all the Covid-19 protocols as directed by the NCDC for the purpose of having a disease-free state.

“Since the inception of Governor Matawalle’s administration, the state civil servants have been receiving their salaries as at when due.”

“Zamfara State is the only state that paid the May 2020 salaries on the 18th of May and without any salary cuts for the purpose of improving the living standards of his workers.”

