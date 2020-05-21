Zamfara LG Chairman, Vice impeached

Kindly Share This Story:

…APC kicks, heads to court

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

In Zamfara state, the Chairman of Maradun Local Government Council, Alhaji Ahmad Abubakar and his deputy, Alhaji Shehu Muhammad Faru have been impeached.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday in Maradun , Councillor representing Dosara/Birnin Kaya ward, Kabiru Muhammad Danwanti said 9 out of the 10 councillors took the decision because the impeached officials were guilty of alleged gross misconduct and incompetence.

He said the chairman and vice chairman were unable to discharge their duties as provided by the 1999 constitution as well as the fourth schedule and section 22(2) of the local government law of 2013.

Danwanti, Speaker of the council alleged that the chairman since inception , had refused to conduct council meetings contrary to Local Government Law of Zamfara state section 28(1) that provides for meeting at least once a month.

He said “based on the foregoing, we the undersigned hereby pass impeachment resolution on the executive chairman, Hon. Ahmad Abubakar and his vice chairman, Hon. Shehu Muhammad Faru of Maradun local government today 21st May, 2020.”

“Meanwhile, from today 21st May, 2020, we the honorable councillors have resolved and agreed that the councillor representing Maradun South, Hon. Mohammed Sirajo Madugu shall serve and take over as the substantive Executive chairman, Maradun Local Government Council pending the expiration of our tenure,” he said.

Meanwhile, opposition political party in the state, t he All Progressive Congress APC (APC), has kicked against the impeachment, saying the courts would declare it null and void.

According to the APC , the impeachment will not stand as the crisis between the chairman and the councilors was before a competent court of law

Chairman of the APC in Zamfara state,Alhaji Lawal M. Liman told journalists on Thursday, that the development was unfortunate and handiwork of the PDP in Zamfara state

He said ” it was rather unfortunate that the state PDP government will influence the impeachment knowing full well that the matter between the chairman and his councilors is before a competent court of law.”

“The APC as law abiding party will continue to pursue legal means to ensure that justice prevails I am confident that the court will do the needful. We will not be intimidated by that illegal action and we are hopeful the chairman will finish his 3 years term when the court case is finally determined”.

Liman however, appealed to APC supporters in the state to remain calm and be law abiding as they wait for the court to address the matter.

