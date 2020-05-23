Zamfara constructs 423 classrooms

Kindly Share This Story:

…set to revitalize Basic Education

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Zamfara state Governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle has approved contract for the construction of 423 classrooms in the state.

The governor made this known during the presentation of certificates for the project to the benefiting home based contractors which held at his private residence in Gusau.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to revitalize and overhaul the basic education sector in the state.

According to him, “since the inception of my administration, I declared a state of emergency in the education sector due to my firm belief that education remains the only viable way of achieving development and economic growth.”

“My administration will continue to give much priority to education especially the basic education and will continue to access all the available grants by releasing the counter part funds.”

“A part from the construction of 423 classrooms,148 existing classrooms will be renovated while boreholes with overhead tanks will also be sunk in all the schools,” he said.

While calling on the indigenous contractors to ensure total compliance to all the contractual agreements, he urged for the use of standard construction materials in the execution of the project.

Chairman , State Universal Basic Education Board, Abubakar Aliyu had earlier said the 423 classrooms project was under the 2019 matching grant of N3.1 billion Naira.

He said “all the contracts awarded by the board under the 2018 intervention grants amounting to 5.5 billion naira have been completed.”

According to him, over 900 classrooms were constructed and 375 dilapidated classrooms were renovated in the state.

