…drops suicide note for father, girlfriend

By Esther Onyegbula

A young man identified as Kelvin Rhima has committed suicide at Modinatu Street in Ogba area of Lagos.

The lifeless body of Kevin who works with a new generation Bank was found dangling from a ceiling fan, in his mini apartment by neighbours at about 8 pm, on Tuesday, May 19th, 2020.

It was gathered that neighbours became worried on Tuesday evening when they noticed that Kevin hasn’t been outside since morning. Unfortunately, when they look through the window, they found his body hanging on the ceiling fan.

Sequel to the discovery, they had to invite policemen to break into the apartment.

According to a neighbour Barry Olarenwaju who spoke with Vanguard “because Kelvin was a very quiet person we didn’t notice on time. When we didn’t see him on Tuesday morning outside, we felt that was his lifestyle, that he was sleeping inside but when it was an evening we got worried because there was no padlock at his entrance to indicate that he had gone out. When we tried to open the door it was locked from inside that was when we began to bang on the door. By the time we went to the window he was him dangling and his tongue sticking out. From the look of things it was obvious that it was on Monday he died because the corpse has begun to bloat”.

Another tenant in the building who spoke on the condition of anonymity said immediately we discovered the corpse we raised alarm, it was a battle before the police came to the scene to access the situation. We went to Area G on Tuesday night to inform them about the situation they asked us to go to Pen cinema division which we did. Ironically when the police came, they wanted to detain all the tenants we had to pay N2000 naira each so that we won’t be implicated in a matter we don’t know. After which they still abandoned the corpse with the excuse that the money was filled up. They only snapped pictures”. It was gathered that policemen from Pencinema who came to the compound to access the scene and saw the suicide note that he wrote. The suicide note was addressed to his father and his girlfriend”. As at the time of filing this report on Wednesday evening, the father of a young man just arrived the apartment now and has gone to get an ambulance to move the corpse. Vanguard

