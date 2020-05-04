World Press Freedom Day: AFAN gives special recognition to journalists

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, Sunday, gave special recognition to journalists for balanced reportage and for being farmers’ best ally in the international food system.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National President, AFAN, Arc Kabir Ibrahim while appraising the 2020 World Press Freedom Day with the theme, ‘Journalism Without Fear or Favour’.

According to Ibrahim, the media remains the conscience of the society based on the role it has played in sustaining democracy and fighting against all forms of injustice, oppression, intimidation in the polity as a watchdog in accordance with its constitutional role.

He also acknowledged that the media remains the voice of the masses and has sacrificed a lot to protect the masses.

He said: “You the members of the fraternity of the pen are the conscience of the society as such AFAN rejoices with you as you celebrate the World Press Freedom Day amidst the scourge of the Covid-19.

“We acknowledge your sacrifices of keeping us abreast of issues around the globe which avails us the impetus to plan adequately.

“The farmers consider you the best ally in the appraisal of the International Food System.

“We applaud you for balanced reporting at all times and for avoiding fake news always.”

However, he also advised the media to project issues of national interest in an unbiased manner void of sentiments that could negatively affect the peace, unity, and well-being of the country.

He added that Nigeria based on her diversity in many aspects but united should be taken into consideration in order not to jeopardize the peaceful co-existence of Nigerians.

He also promised AFAN’s support for the media to carry out their job seamlessly in the best interest of nation-building and peaceful co-existence.

