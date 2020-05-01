Workers’ Day: Ogun APC commends Nigerian workers for their sacrifices to national growth

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

As Nigerian workers joined their counterpart world over to commemorate this year’s International Workers’ Day, the Ogun State Chapter of the All Progressives Party (APC), has commended the “resilience, steadfastness and enormous sacrifices of the Nigerian workers, especially at this tasking period of coronavirus pandemic”.

In a release issued on Friday in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, and signed by the APC’s Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, to commemorate the 2020 International Workers Day, the party said “there was no better period to especially salute the courage and enormous sacrifices of the Nigerian workers than this period of coronavirus pandemic. Despite the dwindling purchasing power, Nigerian workers have been in the frontline of keeping the nation running at all costs.”

“The pandemic and its attendant lockdown notwithstanding, the Nigerian workers have continued to keep the country running in health, information, agriculture, energy, transportation, manufacturing, financial, infrastructural, and in fact, all the public and private sectors of the economy. The heroic contributions of Nigerian workers at this critical time are salutary, to say the least”, the statement added.

“On the declining global prices of crude oil, which is the mainstay of the Nigerian economy, we urge the government at all levels to proactively engage labour, as partners in progress, in the designing and implementation of creative solutions for economic stabilization and advancement. If workers participate in policy formulation, they will own it.”

In conclusion, the party while commending the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, “for his worker-friendly initiatives that have engendered industrial harmony since the inception of his administration about a year ago, urged him to continue to put the workforce at the center of the focus of his government.”

“We praise the transformational agenda of Ogun State in agriculture, which has given hope for bountiful harvest season, and urge the state government to also look at other sectors for revenue generation in view of the present reality as regards decreasing federal allocations.”

vanguard

