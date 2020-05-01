Workers’ Day: My commitment to workers remains strong, abiding — Gov Emmanuel

Kindly Share This Story:

…appeals for support, understanding in face of new economic reality

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has reiterated that his administration’s commitment towards the welfare of workers remains strong and abiding.

The governor revealed this in his message of solidarity to workers in the state on the commemoration of May 1 Workers’ Day celebration, pointing out ways this commitment was manifested.

“In spite of this dire and challenging economic times, we were able to pay the salary of our workers on April 24th – a clear one week to the end of the month.

“Last year in my May Day speech, I had stated that once the modalities for the payment of the new minimum wage were worked out, that we will commence the payment. As you can attest, we commenced the payment of the new minimum wage last December”.

The state chief executive further noted, “our affordable Mass Housing Scheme for workers is on-going. We are also making concerted efforts at clearing inherited arrears of gratuities, the first set of such, which was done upon my assumption of office, in May 2015, where a ten-year backlog was cleared to the joy and eternal gratitude of the workers. Also, we are facilitating prompt handling of promotion processes alongside human capacity development through strategic training”.

Governor Udom, however, regretted that the new reality, brought about by the global pandemic – covid-19, has crumbled world economy, caused huge global unemployment and threatened nations with the unprecedented recession.

He stated that Nigeria which is a mono-economy sustained by oil needs strategic reengineering.

“There is a glut in the market and our oil today sells under 30 dollars per barrel – far below the budgetary benchmark of $57 barrel per day. This is simple terms means our budget earlier passed and assented into law by me would have to be revised downward. With this revision will come some challenges in the implementation of capital and recurrent expenditures.

“I know I can always count on your support and understanding as we deal with this new reality”. He appealed.

He lauded the hard work and sense of commitment displayed by health workers in the state in managing the infection since it was first recorded in the state.

“Let me also commend the passion and commitment of our health care workers – the physicians, nurses and others for working tirelessly to ensure the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic is reduced to its minimum. You all truly deserve our eternal gratitude”. He stated.

The governor stated that his administration’s proactiveness in investing in the state health sector has paid off.

“Our huge investments in healthcare delivery services through reconstruction, re-modelling and re-equipping our secondary healthcare facilities today have shown our provocativeness. Our world-class isolation centres at the Ibom Specialist Hospital and the one at Ikot Ekpene have made our management of Covid-19 a hugely successful affair, leading to the low rate of infection and recoveries we have achieved.

“Our brand new 300-bed isolation centre at the Methodist Hospital, Ituk Mbang, will soon be operational. Our contact-tracing has been celebrated by the NCDC who recently scored us 99 per cent. Contact-tracing, it bears repeating, is the major means of containing the spread of this deadly virus”.

He maintained that as a responsive and caring government, his administration provided relief packages to all the over 2,274 recognized villages across the State and other groups to cushion the harsh effects occasioned by the Covid-19 imposed lock-down, hinting that he may soon announce an easing of some of the restrictions on movements imposed on the people as well as opening up the economy.

While commending leaders of the Organized Labour in the state for the industrial harmony enjoyed in the past five years, he said the administration counted on workers’ determined and committed desire to leave the state better than ever.

