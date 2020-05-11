‘Wike was wrong to demolish my hotel, I didn’t violate any order’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

The owner of Prudent Hotel demolished by the Rivers State Government, Promise Gogorodari, has said that the governor of the state, Nyesome Wike, was wrong to have demolished his hotel without investigating the issue.

Speaking in a telephone interview, Promise opined that he never violated any law in the state to warrant the demolition of his structure.

Recall that Wike had on Sunday directed officials of the Local Government Task Force to identify hotels operating during the Covid-19 lockdown for demolition.

Prudest Hotel in Alode and Etemeteh Hotel in Onne, both in Eleme Local Government Area (LGA) of the state were the two hotels demolished by the Rivers state.

READ ALSO:

Miffed by the Governors action, Promise told Punch: “I am based in Lagos but I am not in the right frame of mind to speak now. There is nobody who will not feel bad about this. It is a hotel that I built for the past seven years. The demolition of hotels is a setback to the state in terms of investment.

“That was an investment that was taking care of my family and relatives and people around me. There was no fair hearing before the demolition took place. With this, many people are out of jobs.

“I did not violate any order. The government was supposed to do some investigations before doing that. And if they found me wanting, then another procedure should be followed; not demolishing a structure like that”.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: