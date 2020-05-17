Wike loses media aide to sudden death

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has lost his Special Assistant, Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu to sudden death.

Paulinus Nsirim, Commissioner for Information and Communications, disclosed in a statement that “Nwakaudu died today (Sunday) at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH) after a brief illness.”

Nsirim stated that the Governor, in shock, “described late Nwakaudu as a loyal and dedicated professional who contributed immensely to the implementation of The NEW Rivers Vision.

“The governor on behalf of his family, the government and good people of the State condoles with the bereaved family. He prays God to grant them the fortitude to bear the great loss.”

