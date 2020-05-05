Why we guarantee 100% fund refund to client – Forbes project limited

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rita Chioma

With the sole aim of providing optimum services that guarantee ease, safety, comfort and above all timeliness to clients; one of Nigeria’s leading travel agency, Forbes Project Limited has reiterated its commitment toward giving out quality services with affirming 100% money back to any of business transacted with the reputable travel agency that includes Visa Procurement, Car rentals, Tour packages, Hotels & Flight reservation amongst others.

Speaking on this commitment, the CEO Forbes Project Limited , Olushola Micheals disclosed that the firm as a whole is reputable; that is the more reason 100% assurance is given to client on Visa Procurement with money back should visa processing be denied.

He said ‘We give our clients money back guarantee so as to assure them that their money is in safe hands. We do it in form of a written agreement, where both parties sign and commitment begins. Those in doubt can follow us on Instagram @forbesprojectltd to see things for themselves or send mails to info@forbesproject.com.ng for reconfirmation. ”

Incorporated in 2013, Forbes Project Limited has excelled in organizing tour packages to individuals and procurement of Visa and Holiday packages of top Nigerian entertainment personalities.

Vanguard

