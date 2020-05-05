Why we guarantee 100% fund refund to client – Forbes project limited

By Rita Chioma
With the sole aim of providing optimum services that guarantee ease, safety, comfort and above all timeliness to clients; one of Nigeria’s leading travel agency, Forbes Project Limited has reiterated its commitment toward giving out quality services with affirming 100% money back to any of business transacted with the reputable travel agency that includes Visa Procurement, Car rentals, Tour packages, Hotels & Flight reservation amongst others.
Speaking on this commitment, the CEO Forbes Project Limited , Olushola Micheals disclosed that the firm as a whole is reputable; that is the more reason 100% assurance is given to client on Visa Procurement with money back should visa processing be denied.
READ ALSO: Katsina to begin export of tiger nuts, hibiscus sorrel — Gov. Masari
He said ‘We give our clients money back guarantee so as to assure them that their money is in safe hands. We do it in form of a written agreement, where both parties sign and commitment begins. Those in doubt can follow us on Instagram @forbesprojectltd to see things for themselves or send mails to info@forbesproject.com.ng for reconfirmation. ”
Incorporated in 2013, Forbes Project Limited has excelled in organizing tour packages to individuals and procurement of Visa and Holiday packages of top Nigerian entertainment personalities.