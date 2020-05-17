Why I produced ‘New Normal’ ―Teniola, filmmaker

Kindly Share This Story:

Teniola Olatoni, a film, television and theatre producer and talent manager. The CEO and Creative Head at Sourmash Stories Production, is passionate about telling powerful Nigerian and African stories. Some of the works she’s done include highly anticipated new film, The New Normal which she produced and directed. She also worked as program director of the Rodizzio Entertainment Company (2011-2016) where she directed events including international concert, Divas Rock Concert; Saturday Night Live! and comedy/music show, Wednesday Unknot Your Tie.

Who is Teniola Olatoni, the lady who dared to title her first movie “The New Normal”?

I am putting all my government names here so however you know me, just go watch my movie when it comes out . Teniola Olatoni Ojigbede (nee Ogunlesi) is someone who has always wanted to tell stories! Strong impactful ones. It has taken 20 years through careers as owner/manager at Adam & Eve Luxury Homeware Store, Creative Genius at Gems of Nubia Contemporary Jewelry, Restaurateur at La Cachette and Rodizzio to get here.

Your new movie, “The New Normal” went viral on social media this week, what was that all about?

We decided to unveil the title and let everyone know what we have been up to. It is amazing how so many people keyed into it because The New Normal is so apt right now. The phrase “The New Normal” is the biggest buzz word at the moment, stemming from the pandemic.

How did you come about a movie title that fits so well with our current reality; Did you shoot the movie during the lockdown?

It is incredible what we are all collectively facing worldwide right now and even more so that a title I chose a year ago which I considered pretty apt for the themes I was exploring in the movie should be the world’s catchphrase now! I feel like a soothsayer.

Without giving too much away, do tell us about “The New Normal”, perhaps, share the most intriguing aspects what it entails, specifically what your audience should draw from it.

So, this is my take – Everyday, we have experiences. Some simple insignificant ones we take for granted; others earth-shattering life changing. You have two choices – rollover and play dead or figure out how to deal with it. Each time we do that, we unconsciously create a new normal for ourselves.

In “The New Normal “our audience will meet some very interesting yet achingly relatable characters. Everybody knows a Banji and Nike, a Michael (OMG), a Sadia, even an Ejura (OMD). I cannot wait for you to meet them! The lessons? plentiful! The laughs, the tears, the emotions, the issues each character has to deal with will draw you straight in and have you reconsidering what you think is normal!

In relation to societal norms and so on, what do you consider to be “The New Normal” which before wasn’t deemed normal?

One of the most interesting I have found is how parents now actively support a child that comes home to say, “I want to be a Rapper”! Who would have thought it eh? We are speaking out loudly about the things that ail us and previously considered taboo – domestic & sexual violence, infertility, mental health and so much more. It is so refreshing I tell you. The funniest though has to be laughing at the Oriental Asians masking up for years and now here we are – it’s our New Normal.

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to the postponement of the premiere of so many films globally. Aside from revealing the name of the movie what are your plans to get this movie out to the viewers?

We are exploring all possibilities and in constant communication with our distributors to make this happen globally. Fingers crossed I will have the best news real soon! Covid-19 cannot stop us.

There’s no denying that the pandemic has affected every one of us, how has it affected the Nigerian entertainment industry, especially those in film making and the whole value chain?

Everybody and every aspect are affected! Productions have been delayed and budgets are shot! And even if your production is finished, where will your audience go to watch with cinemas closed? But we are humans not trees – amenable, bendable, resilient, and able to think, innovate and adapt. So, we will figure it out and be better for it eventually.

In your opinion, what is the New Normal for the entertainment industry? What is the future of entertainment and how can creatives thrive during and post COVID-19?

We are already thriving and creating our New Normal. Cinemas are already adapting to new social norms of physical distancing, more platforms and content you can access at home. It is actually very interesting and exciting times and my advice to the creatives is to create, create and create.

What roadblocks did you experience while creating The New Normal and what are some challenges you’re facing now?

I did not see roadblocks. I saw opportunities to overcome. The cast, crew – every single person brought their ‘A game’ and I cannot thank them enough. Seasoned and award-winning cast, no airs and graces! The experienced crew doing their thing without pomp or fuss! It was fabulous. Use your family and friends!

You see the production needed quite a few locations and cars. I begged, borrowed and displaced them all to achieve the quality I wanted, without their support, I just don’t know if I would have a movie now.

Our biggest challenge right now is making sure distribution channels align with our aspirations and all Nollywood fans home and away plus new converts get to see it.

