Why Edo cannot fund another University now ―Obaseki

By Gabriel Enogholalase – Benin

Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki has said that the move by the previous administration in the state to convert the old College of Education into a University of Education was not feasible due to budget constraints.

He added that the state was already blessed with two state-owned universities and seven private universities, noting that it would be imprudent to establish another state-owned university.

It would be recalled that the College of Education was converted into the Tayo Akpata University of Education by former Governor Adams Oshiomhole just as the law establishing it was passed into law by the Edo State House of Assembly the same day with the Edo University Iyamho

However. Obaseki said weekend in Benin that one of the six Federal Colleges of Education approved by President Muhammadu Buhari which is was now subsumed by the Tayo Akpata College of Education in Ekiadolor, will boost training of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) teachers in the state.

The governor disclosed this during an inspection of ongoing construction work at the Tayo Apkata University of Education, where the new Federal College of Education would be sited.

He said the institution will specialize in training TVET teachers, to complement his administration’s focus on technical education, adding, “We applied to President Muhammadu Buhari to have one of the six Federal Colleges of Education to be sited in the six geo-political zones of the country. The president in his kindness and love for Edo people approved it.

“The Edo State Government has additional capacity to drive TVET with the establishment of this Federal Institution in the state. We would have a Federal College of Education that specializes in training teachers for technical and vocational subjects which is the area we are heading.”

“I approached the president less than seven months ago on the need to have a Federal College of Education in Edo State and he granted it.

“While speaking with the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, I realized that we can promptly commence the opening of the Federal College of Education if we provided the facilities to the Federal Government for the institution. This motivated us to ask them to take over this school to enable us takeoff.”

He added that officials of the Federal Government will be visiting the state to inspect the institution soon ahead of the planned commencement of academic activities.

According to the governor, “The plan is that by September this year, the school should commence operation with its first intake.”

On the fate of staff of the institution, Obaseki said since the staff are workers of the state government, they will be redeployed to the state College of Education with three campuses once his administration finalize the bill establishing the institution which is presently before the Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA).

Vanguard News Nigeria.

