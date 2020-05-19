“We came from Lagos to rob in Ogun”, suspects confess

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Men of the Ogun State Police of the Nigeria Police on Saturday arrested two armed robbery suspects in Ajuwon, Ifo local government area of the state.

The suspects according to a statement issued by the command Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the state capital are Evans Iyam and Adedayo Taiwo.

Oyeyemi said the duo were arrested while on robbery escapade at Damsalam street in Ajuwon, Ifo local government area of the state.

He said, “the suspects were arrested following a distress call received by the police in Ajuwon division that a three-man robbery gang had stormed the street and shooting sporadically thereby thrown the whole street into a panic”.

“On receiving the distress call, the DPO Ajuwon Division, SP Andrew Akinseye mobilized his anti-robbery team and moved to the scene”.

“On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums took to their heels but were hotly chased with support of the members of the community, two members of the gang who came on a motorcycle were apprehended while the third one escaped with their motorcycle”.

Oyeyemi added that one locally made short gun was recovered from them.

He said, “on interrogation, they confessed to have come to the street from Ishasi in Lagos State for the robbery operation”.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the special anti-robbery squads ( SARS) for discreet investigation.

He equally directed a serious manhunt for the fleeing member of the gang with the view to bring him to justice within the shortest possible time.

