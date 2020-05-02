We are saving government millions every day — Flying Doctors

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As part of efforts to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the country, The Flying Doctors has launched what is believed to be Nigeria’s first mobile testing booth which took place in Ota, Ogun State recently.

The booth was designed by Investment Group; a Health care company that offers air ambulance, medical equipment supply, hospital construction, diagnostics, and retail pharmacist services through its various investments.

The booth was flagged off by both the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Engr. Noimot Oyedele and Dr. Tomi Coker, Commissioner for Health in Ota with the workers of the Flying Doctors Healthcare Investment Company to develop this project.

Speaking on the initiative, the founder of the Flying Doctors Healthcare, Mrs. Ola Brown, said Ota was chosen for the project as it is an area in Ogun State that borders Lagos and is therefore deemed to be higher risk.

According to her, “Being a company committed to the wellbeing of citizens in Ogun and Nigeria in general, personal protective equipment has been a major expense during the COVID-19 epidemic for developed and developing countries alike.

“The mobile testing booth not only reduces the need for as much PPE, potentially saving millions of naira per day, but also reduces the risk of healthcare worker infections by providing a barrier between the potentially infected patient and the healthcare worker taking the sample.

“The heavy-duty gloves used to take the samples are sprayed with disinfectant between samples, further preventing cross-infection.

‘it is important that we avoid the situation that occurred in Europe where according to some statistics, nearly 10 percent of healthcare workers contracted the virus. In Nigeria, we need every single healthcare worker’s health and disease-free if we w

ant to stand a chance as we have far fewer healthcare workers compared to Europe. “That means we have to innovate, embrace new ideas, be agile, smarter, and do more with less”, she said.

Oyedele, however, noted that Ogun State had a historical culture of innovation and said the state will continue to embrace innovative ideas and solutions in health care as well as other sectors.

