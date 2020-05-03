Vanguard Logo

WARNING: Prolonged use of facemask produces hypoxia

Dr Dennis A Castro B

Breathing over and over exhaled air turns into carbon dioxide, which is why we feel dizzy.

This intoxicates the user and much more when he must move, carry out displacement actions.

It causes discomfort, loss of reflexes and conscious thought.

It generates great fatigue.

In addition, oxygen deficiency causes glucose breakdown and endangered lactic acid rise.

Some people drive their car with the mask on, that is very dangerous, because, the stale air can make the driver lose consciousness.

It is recommended to use it only if you have someone in front or very close, and it is important to remember to lift it every 10 minutes to continue feeling healthy.

It is counterproductive for people who serve the public for 8 hours, as they are intoxicating themselves without knowing it.

All lives are important.!”

That prevention does not lead you to another problem … let’s use the mask knowingly.

