Breaking News
Translate

Video: Steps to containing spread of Covid-19 in Nigeria — Dr Awosan

Kindly Share This Story:

Former senior special adviser to Ex-president Goodluck Jonathan on public relations, Dr Olusanya Awosan has advised the federal government on the effective steps to take in containing the spread of Covid-19 in Nigeria.

Also read: covid-19-atiku-urges-prayers-for-dokpesi-family-others

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!