Some of the Dubai evacuees protest being neglected by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) which they claimed led to the death of one of them at Lekki Hotel where they are currently being quarantined for 14 days.
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Some of the Dubai evacuees protest being neglected by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) which they claimed led to the death of one of them at Lekki Hotel where they are currently being quarantined for 14 days.