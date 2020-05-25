Breaking News
Translate

VIDEO: Aftermath Monday downpour, parts of Ikorodu flooded

Kindly Share This Story:
VIDEO: Aftermath Monday downpour, parts of Ikorodu flooded
Macaulay bus/stop, Igbogbo/Bayeku in Ikorodu, Lagos State, May 25, 2020. PHOTO: Bose Adelaja

Aftermath the heavy rainfall which many Lagosians woke up to, Macaulay bus/stop, Igbogbo/Bayeku at Ikorodu in Lagos State was flooded.

Vanguard News Nigeria.
Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!