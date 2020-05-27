VerifyME, Jobberman join skills towards robust last-mile authentication

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

Digital identity and Know-Your-Customer (KYC) technology company, VerifyMe, has entered into a partnership with Lagos-based job portal and career platform, Jobberman, to boost capacity and create jobs for Nigerian youths.

The duo said Nigerian youths deserve better employments, especially in the technology space, despite current COVID-19 challenges.

The partnership will see Jobberman recruiting verification agents from each state and local government area en masse to create over 30,000 jobs potentially. This initiative marks Nigeria’s most significant investment in capacity building in last-mile authentication and underlies VerifyMe’s commitment to building the trust infrastructure in Africa.

CEO, VerifyMe Nigeria, Esigie Aguele, said: “We are happy to announce this partnership with Jobberman aimed at boosting capacity for our last-mile verifications across the country but also to create jobs and provide opportunities to people from all walks of life. This is coming on the heels of our growing stakeholder interest in identity verification and KYC as a standard for regulatory compliance and an anti-fraud measure and lending. Expectedly, VerifyMe has seen significant demand for services in KYC, biometric verification, and Anti-money laundering and CBN complaint verifications.

“Additionally, this partnership is significant as it marks a departure from the common verification industry practice. The status quo is to recruit unskilled or low-skilled personnel to carry out these critical investigations with grave implications for the integrity of the data being provided.

“We are optimistic that this collaboration between VerifyMe and Jobberman, two market leaders with proven expertise and pedigree in their fields, will empower all stakeholders to build the trusted relationships they need to guarantee their business transactions,” Aguele added.

Speaking for Jobberman, Hilda KabushengaKragha – CEO, Jobberman, said: “We are excited about partnering with VerifyMe on this monumental project which will employ 36,000 young people across the country.

Jobberman has set an ambitious goal of linking three million Nigerian youths to jobs in the next five years, and this partnership is a firm step forward in this direction”.

VerifyMe Nigeria is building Africa’s digital trust infrastructure with a hybrid of technology and an Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and CBN Tier III compliant system of processes. VerifyMe’s suite of services gives decision-makers the tools to evaluate customer suitability for financial services and more.

Over 10,000 corporate organisations, including banks and government agencies, use VerifyMe’s digital trust infrastructure for their business.

VerifyMe’s ID Verification capabilities include direct access to Nigerian Identity Management Corporation (NIMC), Bank Verification Number (BVN) and Drivers’ License databases.

