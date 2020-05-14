Breaking News
Translate

US presses China on Panchen Lama 25 years after disappearance

On 11:22 pmIn Foreignby
Kindly Share This Story:
US presses China on Panchen Lama 25 years after disappearance
The Chinese-backed 11th Panchen Lama, Gyaltsen Norbu, attending China’s first international religious forum in 2006. PHOTO: Reuters

The United States on Thursday renewed calls on China to free the Tibetan identified 25 years earlier as the Panchen Lama and warned Beijing not to see the episode as a model for handling the Dalai Lama’s succession.

On May 14, 1995, the exiled Dalai Lama, a Nobel laureate with a wide global following, recognized six-year-old Gedhun Choekyi Nyima as the reincarnation of the Panchen Lama, the second most senior figure in Tibetan Buddhism’s largest school.

The boy was taken into custody three days later and has not been seen since, with human rights groups calling him the world’s youngest political prisoner.

“We continue to press the Chinese authorities to release the Panchen Lama, to let him free, but (also) to let the world know where he is,” said Sam Brownback, the State Department’s ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom.

“This takes on, I think, an increased interest and focus and importance as the Chinese Communist Party continues to assert their right to appoint the next Dalai Lama,” he told reporters.

“They don’t have the right to appoint the next Dalai Lama any more than they (have) the right to appoint the next pope.”

China’s officially atheist government has made clear it could seek to name a successor to the 84-year-old Dalai Lama, evidently hoping that the global movement for Tibetan autonomy will wither away without the charismatic monk.

The 14th Dalai Lama, who has cut back on a hectic travel schedule but is not known to have serious health issues, has mused about breaking tradition to scuttle Beijing’s plans.

He has spoken of appointing his own successor — perhaps a girl — while he is still alive or declaring the institution finished with him.

China appointed its own Panchen Lama, who has made a number of tightly scripted public appearances, even though many Tibetans do not recognize him.

In a rare statement on the Dalai Lama-appointed Panchen Lama, a pro-Beijing official in Tibet said in 2015 that the young man was healthy, enjoying an education and “does not want to be disturbed.”

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!