UPDATED: COVID-19: Delta discharges index case, 4 others

…as fruits seller test positive in Agbor

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State Covid-19 index case and four others have been discharged after testing negative twice to the dreaded virus.

The index case and the two others who were treated at the State Teaching Hospital, DELSUTH, Isolation and Treatment centre, Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of the State, were discharged Thursday evening while the other two were treated in Warri, were discharged Friday.

Chief Medical Director of the Teaching Hospital, Dr Onome Ogueh who confirmed the discharged cases in a statement, thanked the DELSUTH COVID-19 response team for their commitment in the treatment and care of the patients in spite of the inherent dangers.

According to the statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the Hospital, Mr Emmanuel Iteme on Friday, Ogueh made the disclosure while addressing the State COVID-19 Case Management Team led by Dr Ann Ojimba and the State NCDC representative, Dr Otoh Daniel who was at the Teaching Hospital on a working visit.

He also thanked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his proactive approach and support to the isolation/treatment centre, adding that the quick recovery of the first set of discharged patients from the centre was as a result of the State Government’s support and commitment.

Meanwhile, a 29-year-old lady, yesterday tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus pandemic in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area, Delta State.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu who confirmed the new case in a statement, said the new case was a fruit seller in Agbor, Ika South local government area of the State.

He held that 23 cases of the virus have been recorded in the State.

He reiterated that with the five discharged cases, three from DELSUTH, and two from Warri, the number of discharged cases in the State were now 11, active eight while deaths stand at four.

Aniagwu said the State Government was doing everything possible to flatten the curve, adding that one of the gains of the lockdown was the low number of cases in the state despite having boundaries with a state having a high number of the Coronavirus.

He urged Deltans to see the new norm of wearing face masks in public places as personal responsibility and not because they were doing it to obey government directives.

He said: “Let me bring you the good news of the successful management and discharge of five of our COVID-19 patients which include our index patient.

“Yesterday we also recorded another case in Agbor, Ika South council area, with a 29-year-old fruitseller testing positive having exhibited the symptoms of the virus”.

Recall that the State had on Thursday morning recorded one death, which took the number of deaths in the state to four.

