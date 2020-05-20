Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Following the successful matriculation of its undergraduate students, the authority of the Osun State University has matriculated 418 postgraduate students.

The traditional oath-taking exercise was conducted virtually by the Registrar, Mr Gafar Adebayo while the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Labo Popoola welcomed the new students into the university.

The virtual session which was witnessed by journalists inside the Olagunsoye Oyinlola Auditorium located inside the main campus in Osogbo, had a big screen projecting face of all the matriculating students from their various places.

Addressing journalists after the session, Professor Popoola said the university has already commenced lectures, especially as it is not yet clear when the country would be free of the virus ravaging the whole world.

He added that the pandemic has changed method of conducting daily activities globally and in order not to be left behind, Uniosun tapped the technology available to embrace online teaching.

He pleaded with other head of universities in the country to take advantage of the present situation to embark on virtual learning, saying the world might not remain the same post-COVID-19.

“We have successfully conducted the matriculation exercise both for undergraduate and postgraduate students and even commence lectures. We have generated matriculation numbers for our students and have hooked with the school online facilities. For us, it is a step forward and we are not looking back from here. Others should join the train.

“With what we have done, commendations have poured in for the school from the United Kingdom, United States of America and even from Nigerians and the academic members should endeavour to collaborate with the management to get to the next level”, he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: