UNICEF Kano Office loses Communication Head

By Bashir Bello

KANO – The United Nations Children Funds, UNICEF, Kano Field Office on Saturday lost its Head of Communications, Malam Rabiu Musa.

A son to the deceased, Musa Rabiu, who confirmed the death, said his father died at the age of 60.

According to him, “He died at about 3 a.m on Saturday, after battling with sickness for a few days.

“Although, we noticed symptoms of Coronavirus, the test conducted is not yet out.

“A week ago, he had complained of sore throat and malaria but after few days on medication, he became normal.

“Few days later he complained that he found it difficult to breathe.

“He also complained that no matter how short he walked, he loses breath. So, he was taken to the National Orthopeadic Hospital in Dala, on Friday where he gave up,” the son said.

At the time of filing in this report, it was gathered that the deceased has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

Meanwhile, the deceased was survived by an aged mother, a wife and seven children.

