The United Kingdom is considering introducing, among its quarantine regime, “COVID Passports” that will allow those that have had the disease travel and return without going into quarantine on their return.

Although the COVID Passports and travel corridors would allow families to travel abroad this summer, the new quarantine regime for arrivals is meeting with resistance.

From June 8, news arrivals to the UK will be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

The Home Secretary, Priti Patel, said quarantine was vital to prevent new cases of coronavirus being brought in from abroad.

According to DailyMail, “All passengers arriving in the UK will have to fill in a form before heading to Britain. This will include British nationals coming home, as well as foreign visitors.

“You must provide the address at which you will be staying in the UK – and self-isolate there. You will not be allowed to leave that address at all, or receive visitors, for 14 days.”

However, some lawmakers said quarantine should not be used to ‘punish’ countries who ‘have handled the coronavirus better than us.’

France, for instance, expressed anger that UK didn’t exempt arrivals from its territory and threatened to do same.

