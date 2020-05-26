Kindly Share This Story:

By Jacob Ajom

In his determination to boost the state’s economy, provide job to the teaming youths and diversify the non-oil sector of the economy, Governor lfeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, has presented an 18-seater bus to Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, ECCIMA, to enable the members to discharge their duties more efficiently.

Presenting the bus at the Enugu State Government House, the Deputy Governor, Mrs Cecilia Ezeilo, who represented Governor Ugwuanyi on the occasion, stated that the donation of the bus was to assist the organisation in carrying out their daily activities bearing in mind the importance of effective transportation system in an organisation like ECCIMA.

The Deputy Governor stated that the age-long relationship between the body and Enugu State government has made it mandatory for government to fulfill such obligation.

She said: “Enugu State government has over the years been partnering ECCIMA in the struggle to boost our economy and diversification of the economy through the non-oil sector, because of the volatile nature of our oil in the international market.”

In his remark, the Vice President of ECCIMA, Dr. Jasper Nduagwuike, who represented the ECCIMA President, described Governor Ugwuanyi as a pragmatic leader that’s very keen in boosting the state’s economy, adding that the bus will assist them immensely in their daily activities.

He said that the body’s request for a bus has been an age-long one and expressed delight that Governor Ugwuanyi has made the gesture.

