Uduaghan pays tribute to Ogba at 60

Kindly Share This Story:

Immediate past governor of Delta State, Emmanuel Uduaghan has paid paid an emotional birthday tribute to Solomon Ogba, the immediate past President of Athletics Federation of Nigeria. Ogba, a two time sports commissioner in Delta turned 60 on Friday. Below is Uduaghan’s message, tagged CHIEF SOLOMON OGBA, “IGWE” AT 60!!!

“Excellency, will I get to 60years sooo?”. It was a tough question for me and heart breaking. You had just had a very traumatic family experience. We had to sit down and discuss. At the end you told me you had made a vow to “face God” because that was where your hope and confidence was assured. This was some years back, while still in the office.

Since then, you have walked very, very closely with Him, not looking back.

Today you are 60years old, and your belief and faith in God is a testimony worth emulating.

READ ALSO:

Igwe, most of your life, you have been in the trenches watching people’s backs, and fearlessly exposing your own back while doing so, demonstrating a selflessness that is envied. You stand up, unwaivering for your people, fighting for equity and justice.

Igweee, at 60 years you have attained a milestone and you are worth celebrating for the large heart you have always opened to others without a care in the world.

Your experience and vast knowledge of sports, has brought a lot of fame and laurels, not only for our dear state, but also to Nigeria in general.

You hold dearly to your convictions, which most of the time have been positive and engaging. Your virtues are worth emulating, for they are always tailored for the good of humanity.

My dear brother, as you mark this day, my prayer as always, is that the Almighty God in whose vineyard you serve as Evangelist continue to guide and protect you, providing you with very good and sound health and that He may straighten your path, strengthen His grace upon you and right your wrongs for you.

Happy 60th birthday, Igwe my brother and friend.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: