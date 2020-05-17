Uche Igwe condoles Wike over death of his media aide

Kindly Share This Story:

Eminent political scholar Dr Uche Igwe has sent his condolences to River State Governor, Nyesom Wike about the death of his special assistant on electronic media, Mr Simeon Nwakaudu.

He described the late aide as a dedicated professional and a fiercely loyal workaholic who served his boss with utmost diligence and dedication.

He prayed that the good Lord will give the governor, the state government and indeed the family of the deceased the fortitude to bear the loss.

Although the details of the death remain sketchy, Igwe cautioned the governor to ensure that everyone who was exposed one way or another during the PDP event last week should proceed on self-isolation to ensure that Rivers people and residents in the state remain safe from the rampaging virus.

The pundit warned that all hands must be on deck to prevent a community infection in the state.

He further called on the Rivers State taskforce on the fight against coronavirus to try to be transparent, inclusive and shun all forms of partisanship going forward.

The late media aide is survived by a wife and four lovely children.

