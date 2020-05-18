Kindly Share This Story:

By Babajide Komolafe

UBA Plc has introduced features that allow group transfer and transfer to telephone number on the refreshed version of its mobile app.

Disclosing these features in an online press conference, Samson Aneke, Group Head, Digital Banking, UBA, said that the group transfer was introduced to empower micro, small and medium enterprises, MSMEs.

ALSO READ:

He added that the feature that allows transfer to telephone numbers is to enhance financial inclusion across Africa against the background of the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: