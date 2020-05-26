Tyson, Holyfield circus show suicidal – Oboh

Kindly Share This Story:

For weeks now, Iron Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield have been in the news over proposed come-back bids. Both men who are likely to engage each other in a match up soon were world champions in their heydays. But their comeback bids, albeit, exhibitionist in nature, has not gone down well with some boxing pundits.

Former British light-heavyweight boxing champion, Peter Oboh has said he does not buy the idea of Mike Tyson making a comeback to the ring after so many years lay off.

Oboh said the current WBC heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury was named after Mike Tyson, when the American prized fighter was at his peak, terrorizing opponents in the ring.

Although the former Commonwealth champion, Oboh had kinder words for Tyson’s proposed opponent, Evander Holyfield, he insisted both men should remain retired.

“I think Holyfield stands a better chance than mike Tyson because of his lifestyle,” he said, but insisted,” despite his good lifestyle I strongly believe Holyfield should remain retired too.”

Continuing, Oboh acknowledged the enormous contributions of both men to the art of self-defence but said their time had since gone and they should give way to the younger ones.

“Let us give credit to whom credit is due. We all know that in the 90s to early 2000s gladiators like Lennox Lewis, Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson ruled the boxing world, many believed that in their days they were better boxers than the present crop of boxers who are making more money than they made because of the overwhelming influence of the media.

“I believe they want to come back because of the huge money they stand to make, otherwise it’s not going to be anything more than a circus show. In serious terms I consider it suicidal for both men,” Oboh said.

VANGUARD

