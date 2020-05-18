Two fake soldiers arrested over murder of policeman in Lagos Police station

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

Two fake soldiers have been arrested in connection with the killing of a Police Sergeant attached to Ilemba Hausa division of the Lagos State Police Command.

The deceased cop, Onalaja Onajide, who was the Station Guard, had life snuffed out of him, by a bullet from an unknown person, last Sunday, in front of the division.

The Divisional Police Officer, CSP Yahaya Mohamed, who was posted barely one month, narrowly escaped death by the whiskers, as the assailant was said to have also targeted him.

Information at Vanguard disposal revealed that the policemen had barricaded the road at the division’s end, while enforcing the curfew in the densely populated area, when the shot was fired, at about 9.40 pm.

Unfortunately, Sergeant Onajide, who reportedly had eight holes from the pellets, on his chest, could not survive the attack as he was confirmed dead by doctors, on arrival at a private hospital he was rushed to.

One of the suspects, Kehinde Elijah, 45, of Ibiyeye Street, Whitehouse Bus Stop Okokomaiko was reportedly among three suspects on Police wanted list for violent crimes in the area.

He was said to have visited the division earlier, to solicit the release of his motorcycle which was impounded by the Police for violating the ban on the use of commercial motorcycles.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Elkana Bala, said, “ Apparently not happy with the DPOs refusal to release the motorcycle to him, he decided to launch the deadly attack. Four pairs of military fatigues were recovered from his house. He claimed to have deserted the Military in 2015 when he was deployed to the North-East to fight insurgency. He has been in Ojo area since then, where he has been terrorizing members of the public. He was arrested at about 3 pm on Saturday”.

“The second suspect, Ezeh Frank Joseph was arrested in his apartment at Imude Pako Area, Era road, Ajangbadi, yesterday. He also claimed to have deserted the Military while undergoing basic training”.

The body of the slain cop according to Bala, had been deposited at the morgue, adding that investigation was still ongoing.

Vanguard News Nigeria

