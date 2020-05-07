Two die in Croatia plane crash

Kindly Share This Story:

A Croatian airplane crashed on Thursday near the coastal city of Zadar, killing two members of the country’s Air Force, the Ministry of Defence said.

According to the ministry, the deceased were persons a flight instructor, and a cadet flying a small Zlin aircraft.

The accident happened at about 4:00 p.m. local time near the village of Biljane Donje during a regular training flight.

This was the second fatal accident for the Croatian Air Force this year.

A Kiowa OH-58D military helicopter with two crew members on board crashed into the Adriatic Sea between Zablace and Zlarin in the Sibenik archipelago on January 27, killing both pilots. (NAN)

