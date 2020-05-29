Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Trump terminates USA’s relationship with WHO

On 9:25 pmIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:
Trump terminates US relationship with WHO
President Donald Trump of USA.

President Trump, on Friday, announced the United States of America, USA’s termination of its relationship with the World Health Organisation, WHO, over the body’s response to COVID-19.

Speaking at a press conference in the White House Rose Garden, Trump accused WHO of being under China’s “total control” and of failing to make reforms requested by his administration.

ALSO READ: Trump threatens social media with new regulation after Twitter fact-checked him

The US President said he would redirect funds meant for WHO to assist other global health needs.

“We have detailed the reforms that it must make and engaged with them directly, but they have refused to act,” he said.

On Trump’s relationship with WHO, recall that Trump had in April suspended funding to WHO, pending a review of the organisation’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!