Trump terminates USA’s relationship with WHO

President Trump, on Friday, announced the United States of America, USA’s termination of its relationship with the World Health Organisation, WHO, over the body’s response to COVID-19.

Speaking at a press conference in the White House Rose Garden, Trump accused WHO of being under China’s “total control” and of failing to make reforms requested by his administration.

The US President said he would redirect funds meant for WHO to assist other global health needs.

“We have detailed the reforms that it must make and engaged with them directly, but they have refused to act,” he said.

On Trump’s relationship with WHO, recall that Trump had in April suspended funding to WHO, pending a review of the organisation’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vanguard

