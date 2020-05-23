Trilly set to release video ‘Ay Bishhh’

Kindly Share This Story:

Trilly, whose real name is Darlington Chika Njoku is a Nigerian budding artiste based in California, United States. He initially performed as Chika, when he first debuted with “I Like,” over a year ago.

Known to his fans as the king of fun and to so many others as life of the party, “Trilly” was born and raised in Los Angeles. He is a well known social figure in the industry who really lives the life that people dream about.

He started doing music at the beginning of 2019, traveling all around the world, playing pro ball overseas and eventually deciding to dedicate his future to rap. Coming from a strong background he’s majorly influenced by his parents and Nigerian culture.

Trilly manages to convey his message to the world through his music “Hard Work pays off and cheat codes work”. Still in the process of dropping singles and working on his EP, Trilly has collaborated with Tory Lanez & Joe Moses, with many more features to come. Trilly is the ultimate package and his music speaks for itself.

In a recent interview he revealed to Lambo Xtra that he is super set and excited to release the visual rendition of his new music titled “Ay Bishhh”. The video which was directed by Mike Wilds would see the beaming rapper shine in all his aura as he expectedly and seamlessly dishes out his bars and lines. It would portray the rapper in all his glory and light.

He managed to describe his love for the carefree life and one dominant feature noticed in the track is the “booty call,” he also promised his fans to expect “Life”. It’s a video to anticipate as it would be dropping soon.

