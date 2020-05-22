Trefoil partners NigComSat on free digital satellite TV service

Kindly Share This Story:

… Flagg off Sales of OurTV Decoders Nationwide

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Trefoil Networks limited in partnership with the Nigerian Communications Satellite, NigComSat on Wednesday introduced a free Digital Satellite Television service called OurTV to Nigerian market.

OurTv is a Direct-To-Home (DTH) TV broadcast satellite service with onetime payment of set-Up boxes that offers over 18 unique and exciting channels with the use of home grown services.

Flagging off the sales of OurTV decoders nationwide, Managing Director and CEO of Trefoil Networks Ltd, Onochie Amasiani said the journey with NigComsat started in 2015 and has culminated into ‘‘what we are all proud of and to be associated with it.’’

He said that OurTv is unique in so many ways in that it is totally Nigerian product and service as it was packaged by Nigerians and transmitting in Nigerian satellite.

He explained that subscription for the TV will be free and is targeted at every Nigerian home, offices and businesses.

‘‘OurTv is unique in so many ways, it is Nigeria, is aggregated in Nigeria and transmitting in Nigerian satellite, is being received on Nigerian decoder made in Nigeria and is for Nigerians.

‘‘We know there are various players in the market but OurTV has a Unique Value Proposition which every Nigerian, home, family and business will be proud to associate with.

‘‘Every Nigerian home will ask for OurTV for entertainment, relaxation, news, education, kids, and for everything you value from Television,’’ said Amasiani.

Introducing the new DTH TV, the Head of Business Development at Trefoil, Braider Sayaba described OurTv as the first and only H265 DHT Satellite TV Platform in Africa, with over 18 unique and exciting channels.

Protected by Vermatrix VCAS, Sayaba said OurTV is a hybrid platform that offers completely Free-to-View Channels with no monthly subscription, PVR and IP capability to watch Youtube and other Over-the-Air (OTT).

‘‘It started first transmission in 2015, leasing transponder services from Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT Lit) who in addition to transponder lease, offers DTH carriage services, satellite Broadband on C-band, Ku-band, and other services with footprints across Africa.

‘‘Our customers get our exclusive channels, without monthly subscription. All they need to do is to buy OurTV decoder, which costs N11,900 and start watching. Our TV is unique and is the definition of local content. Home grown content, aggregated by Nigerians, transmitting on a Nigerian Satellite, and being received with decoders made in Nigeria,’’ she added.

According to her, the TV services officially commenced broadcasting in March this year on channels with safe contents for both children and adults, channels which she said cut across all demographics and genres with something that is unique and exciting for everyone.

‘‘We care about the type of content we put out there. So, it is a safe and a trusted platform. There is something in it for everyone.’’

Some of the channels include: OurMovies Nolly, OurKidies, OurMusic, OurYotomi, OurMovies Globe, Our Series, AIT, Aljazeera, Zamani TV, CTN among others.

In his address, the Managing Director of NigComSat limited, Abimbola Alale while congratulating Trefoil management for launching OurTV, described the TV as totally indigenous, made here by Nigerians for Nigerians.

Alale, who was represented by the General Manager, Ciorporate Affairs, Adamu Idris stated that the Set-Up boxes were locally manufactured here in Nigeria and that the TV service is going to be transmitted by Nigerian satellite, NigComSat1R.

‘‘They came here to utilise our satellite, controlled 100% by Nigerians. We are happy indeed here in NigComSat, we see them as potential client in using the NigComSat1R, which is made here for Nigeria.

‘‘This satellite is ICT related, goals and services we give them. We are open to businesses to anyone who wishes to come locally to utilise this satellite, to see the efficiency of this satellite. It is Nigerian, 100% Nigerian and we have C band, CU, band, KA band which can be utilised and all these we have the capacity here,’’ said Idris.

OurTv is a division of Trefoil Network limited and Trefoil Network Ltd is a Technology company with focus on information and Communication technology, broadcast, network and Internet Solutions, incorporated in Nigeria and licensed by the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC and the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC.

Vanguard

