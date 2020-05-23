Transparency: Why is Buhari, NASS, Govns, not being straight with Nigerians – SERAP asks

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), has again asked President Muhammadu Buhari to give details of his asset declarations.

In a statement obtained in its official facebook handle, the rights group, asked why many governors have refused to publish their asset declarations.

Read the statement below:

READ ALSO:

“Transparency is key, especially during the COVID-19 crisis – so why aren’t the Buhari government, the National Assembly, governors being straight with Nigerians?

What are the details of asset declarations of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo?

What’s the take-home pay of a member of the Nigeria Senate and the Federal House of Representatives?

Why are many governors refusing to publish their asset declarations?

How much do governors pay monthly as ‘life pensions to ex-governors?

How much is spent daily on ‘home feeding’ programme?

What happened to the $16bn allegedly spent on electricity by the Obasanjo administration?

Why is the Buhari government consistently refusing to obey court orders?

Why are the Buhari government and state governors failing to publish weekly details of spending on COVID-19?

……and many more!

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: