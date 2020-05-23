Transparency: Why is Buhari, NASS, Govns, not being straight with Nigerians – SERAP asks

By Nwafor Sunday
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), has again asked President Muhammadu Buhari to give details of his asset declarations.
In a statement obtained in its official facebook handle, the rights group, asked why many governors have refused to publish their asset declarations.
Read the statement below:
“Transparency is key, especially during the COVID-19 crisis – so why aren’t the Buhari government, the National Assembly, governors being straight with Nigerians?
- What are the details of asset declarations of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo?
- What’s the take-home pay of a member of the Nigeria Senate and the Federal House of Representatives?
- Why are many governors refusing to publish their asset declarations?
- How much do governors pay monthly as ‘life pensions to ex-governors?
- How much is spent daily on ‘home feeding’ programme?
- What happened to the $16bn allegedly spent on electricity by the Obasanjo administration?
- Why is the Buhari government consistently refusing to obey court orders?
- Why are the Buhari government and state governors failing to publish weekly details of spending on COVID-19?
……and many more!