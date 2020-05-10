Ayo Onikoyi
Bessie Regina Norris, better known as Betty Wright is dead.
She passed on Sunday, May 10, aged 66 years. She was born December 21, 1953.
She was an American soul and R&B singer, songwriter and background vocalist, who rose to fame in the 1970s with hits such as “Clean Up Woman”, and “Tonight is the Night”.
Her hit “Tonight is the Night” was a national anthem of sort for lovers at parties and discotheques in the late 70s, throughout 80s.
It was about a young girl making love for the very first time in her life and it resonated with many teenage girls and those in their 20s at the time.