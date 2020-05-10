Breaking News
Translate

“Tonight is the Night” singer, Betty Wright dead

On 9:05 pmIn Entertainment, Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
"Tonight is the Night" singer, Betty Wright dead
Betty Wright

Ayo Onikoyi

Bessie Regina Norris, better known as Betty Wright is dead.

She passed on Sunday, May 10, aged 66 years. She was born December 21, 1953.

ALSO READ: I’m the hottest Nigerian in 2020 – Ojayy Wright

She was an American soul and R&B singer, songwriter and background vocalist, who rose to fame in the 1970s with hits such as “Clean Up Woman”, and “Tonight is the Night”.

Her hit “Tonight is the Night” was a national anthem of sort for lovers at parties and discotheques in the late 70s, throughout 80s.

It was about a young girl making love for the very first time in her life and it resonated with many teenage girls and those in their 20s at the time.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!