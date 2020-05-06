Tiv/Jukun Crisis: Taraba group seeks FG’s intervention

Kindly Share This Story:

By Femi Bolaji

The Tiv Cultural and Social Association, Taraba state has called on the Federal Government to urgently intervene in the recurrent Jukun, Tiv conflict which has rendered thousands homeless in southern Taraba.

The plea came on the hills of a recent attack Tuesday on Ananum village in Donga local government area of Taraba state.

President General of the Group, Goodman Dahida however carpeted Taraba state government’s stand on the recurrent crisis.

According to the statement “the entire village has been reduced to rubbles and they are currently hunting our people who fled the attack and killing them like bush animals.

“We have it from credible sources that the plot is to sack all the Tiv villages in Donga and Takum LGAs the same way they have done in Wukari local government.

“The unnecessary delay by Taraba State government in implementing the joint 30-man Jukun/Tiv peace committee harmonized report which was submitted since December 2019, speaks volume.

“It is now obvious that the Taraba State government is not willing to solve the Jukun/Tiv crisis which the government has constantly maintained that it is the internal affairs of the state and the state has the capacity to solve.

“We therefore, appeal to the federal government to as matter of urgency intervene to bring the lingering crisis to an end.”

Reacting, Special Assistant to governor Ishaku on Media and Publicity, Bala Dan Abu said it was unfair for the government to be accused of insincerity in resolving the crisis.

He said “recently a meeting was convened in Nasarawa state all to see that this crisis ends.

“And before this, one was done in Abuja coupled with numerous ones that had happened in the state.

“And if you observe, the only crisis that has lingered for long is this one which government is still working to ensure it ends.

“Those making this allegation against the government are the ones fueling this crisis and we urge them to tell their people to stop attacking the other tribe. “Our mantra since 2015 is anchored on Peace and peace is all we want.”

