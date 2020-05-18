Tips to prevent High Blood Pressure

Kindly Share This Story:

AS Nigeria joined the rest of the world to mark the 2020 World Hypertension Day on May 17, the need to avoid a hypertension diagnosis became more paramount.

Making healthy lifestyle choices such as maintaining a healthy weight is crucial.

People who are overweight should try to lose weight, and people of normal weight should avoid adding kilos.

A balanced diet is also important. Eating healthful foods can help keep the blood pressure under control with fruits and vegetables and limiting intake of excess calories, fat, and sugar.

Reduction of salt helps lower blood pressure.

Regular exercise for about 30 minutes three times a week is a good start.

Limiting alcohol intake is also crucial. Also monitor your blood pressure regularly. A reading in the range of 120-139/80-89 mmHg increases risk of developing hypertension.

Lifestyle habits also help to prevent hypertension. Conquer small goals, such as snacking on fruits and vegetables instead of junk food, and continue to practice these good habits until they are a part of your daily routine.

Vanguard News Nigeria

