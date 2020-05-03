Three Uniport students: Buhari orders arrest of remaining suspects

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has directed Police authorities to intensify search for the arrest of the suspects that kidnapped and killed three students of University of Port Harcourt so that they would be brought to justice.

The President has also commiserated with the families of the three students reportedly murdered by their kidnappers and their bodies buried in a shallow grave in April.

In a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja on Sunday, President Buhari also extended condolences to the university authorities and the Rivers State Government over the unfortunate incident.

Describing the tragic occurrence as “sad and heinous,” President Buhari regretted that the “evil perpetrators have cut short the prospectively bright journey of these youths.”

He prayed that God will comfort all those who mourn these young students, and grant their souls eternal rest.

While noting that the Nigerian Police Anti-Kidnapping Unit has apprehended one of the suspected perpetrators, the President further directed “the Police Authorities to intensify search for the remaining suspects and bring them to justice.”

He said, “This administration will continue to equip the law enforcement and security agencies to bring to an end the evil activities of kidnappers in the country.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: