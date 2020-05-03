This is your time of healing

Kindly Share This Story:

Femi Aribisala

27 years ago, God gave me this word:

“Listen, O coastlands, to me, and take heed, you peoples from afar! The Lord has called me from the womb; from the matrix of my mother He has made mention of my name. And He has made my mouth like a sharp sword; in the shadow of His hand He has hidden me, and made me a polished shaft; in His quiver He has hidden me.” And He said to me, ‘You are my servant, O Israel, in whom I will be glorified.” (Isaiah 49:1-3).

I was a little baffled at the time and I told him I thought this was referring to Jesus. “Yes,” he said. “But it is also referring to you.”

Therefore, I say to whoever is reading this now: “Listen to me and take heed to what I am about to tell you. There is a calling of God upon my life and I have been in the School of the Holy Spirit for the last 27 years. In that period, God has given me what he termed: “the faith to move mountains.” He has also given me the gifts of healings.

Apart from using my own lips to tell me this in dramatic fashion, he has also used different people to confirm this gifting; including Pastor Peter Akalamudo of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, as well as Pastor J.T. Kalejaiye, also of Redeemed.

Moreover, in that period, he has used me for His signs and wonders. On three occasions, He has used me to raise the dead back to life. He has used me to change the blood of a woman with sickle-cell anemia. He has used me to heal a woman with a menstrual issue of blood. He has used me to heal a diabetic woman whose diseased leg was scheduled to be amputated the next day. He has also used me to heal all manner of sicknesses and diseases.

Moreover, He said to me: “Whosoever you touch and pray for, I will heal.” For this reason, I initially made sure I physically touched everyone I prayed for. But then He said to me: “Femi, you can touch them with my word.”

Therefore, I am convinced He called and trained me for a time such as this. Accordingly, my word to you is this.

2,000 years ago, Jesus took on himself our sickness and diseases. As a result, by His stripes, we are healed today. By the grace of God Almighty, “it is finished” with sicknesses and diseases. Jesus can heal you today; even now. All you have to do is believe in Him.

I am sure you might have heard this kind of thing before from different people who also claimed they can heal you in the name of the Lord Jesus. Many of them are just out to get your money. Jesus says: “You will know them by their fruits.” (Matthew 7:16).

I will never ask you for money. The Lord’s prescription says: “Freely you have received, freely give.” (Matthew 10:8). I don’t even want to know you; neither do I need to. But I want you to know my Jesus. For it is written: “As I live, says the Lord, every knee shall bow to Me, and every tongue shall confess to God.” (Romans 14:11).

Sicknesses bow to Jesus. Diseases submit to Him. I am not just talking from the vantage point of faith but also of knowledge. Before God started using me to heal others, He first healed me of bullet wounds from an armed robbery attack.

“With faith, seeing is not believing. We believe to see.”

Therefore, I know that He can heal you of coronavirus or COVID-19 today. He can also heal you of HIV-AIDS, SARS, Ebola, influenza, tuberculosis, malaria, typhoid, fibroids, diabetes, cancer, migraine, chronic backache, and heart diseases. In fact, He gave those of us He enlisted to discipleship: “power over unclean spirits, to cast them out, and to heal all kinds of sickness and all kinds of disease.” (Matthew 10:1).

So, if you are sick, you can receive your healing Now, right Now as you are reading this. I have already touched you with His word. All I have to do now is pray for you and your healing will be established.

But first, let me tell you a little bit about healing. There is a difference between miracles and healing. Miracles are often instantaneous.

A man prayed to Jesus for the healing of his child. “Jesus replied, ‘You may go. Your son will live.’ The man took Jesus at his word and departed.”

“While he was still on the way, his servants met him with the news that his boy was living. When he inquired as to the time when his son got better, they said to him, ‘The fever left him yesterday at the seventh hour.’ Then the father realized that this was the exact time at which Jesus had said to him, ‘Your son will live.’” (John 4:50-53).

Healing, on the other hand, is a process. It is not often instantaneous. Healing starts immediately prayer is offered. But it might not be immediately noticeable. It is received by faith. With faith, seeing is not believing. We believe to see. (Psalm 27:13).

Jesus healed 10 lepers, all at once. He told them to go after healing them. The healing was perfected immediately in the spirit. But it was gradually manifested physically. The bible records that: “as they went, they were cleansed.” (Luke 17:14).

This means your condition might seemingly worsen at first immediately after the prayer. That is actually a confirmation that healing is taking place. Faith is: “the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” (Hebrews 11:1). Lack of result is the evidence. The contrary result is the evidence.

After a man prayed to Jesus about his sick daughter, somebody was sent to tell him his daughter died. The death of his daughter was designed to negate his prayer and discourage him. But Jesus quickly counseled him. He said to him: “Do not be afraid; only believe, and she will be made well.” (Luke 8:50).

Just believe and you will be well. Just believe and soon you will start feeling better. Just believe and soon you will be completely well.

So, first of all, say this aloud:

“Lord Jesus, I believe the word of your prophet. I believe you were wounded for my transgressions and bruised for my iniquities. I also believe that by your stripes I am healed. I receive that healing now by faith. I believe God raised you from the dead for my justification. Please come and be my Lord and Saviour. Let me have your precious Holy Spirit. In Your blessed name, I pray.” Amen!

Allow me to do the rest

Dear God, Your covenant You will never break. Neither will you alter the word that comes out of Your mouth. You said to me: “Femi, whosoever you touch and pray for, I will heal.” Lord, I have touched this reader with your word. I now ask you to heal him or her of any and every infirmity or sickness. Let Your name be glorified. Thank you, heavenly Father. In Jesus’ Name, I pray. Amen!

Vanguard

