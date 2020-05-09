Think your sex life needs a boost?

Kindly Share This Story:

It’s posted Valentine’s period once again when lovers drum up excuses to be together and clever rogues looked for opportunities to run off with an illicit partner – albeit for a few hours of fun!

Whatever your reason for celebrating, you now realise you need your libido to be extra active. Think you’ve lost yours? Here are sure five steps aphrodisiac fanatics swear by:

*Sexy food: We all know about oysters – Casanova was said to be a 40-a-day man – and their lusty reputation is probably due to their high zinc content.

This mineral increases sperm production and reputedly send your libido through the roof. However, if you can’t stand slurping oysters, try turkey instead as that’s high in zinc, too.

For pudding, nibble a banana – not only will it look naughty, but these fruits are believed to be aphrodisiacs, as they’re rich in the sexy chemical, bufotenine, a substance that fights fatigue to give you staying power.

*Sex exercises: Start taking regular exercise – two or three times a week for 15-20 minutes and your libido will receive a much-needed kick up the pants. It will also give you more confidence in your body and promote flexibility.

Studies have also shown that exercise increases genital blood flow. So try pilates or yoga and you will be working your way through the Kama Sutra in no time!

*Sexy supplements: Ginger – it is considered to be an aphrodisiac in African countries and also in traditional Chinese medicine.

It’s a well-known stimulant, it can improve your circulation and relieve flatulence! Ginseng is another traditional remedy for va-va-voom between the sheets, although there is no actual evidence for this.

Generations of Chinese couples swear by it, but if you are pregnant, or on any medication, consult your doctor before use.

If low energy is your problem, and you suspect that you are not getting all the vitamins you need from your diet, then try taking a multivitamin supplement such as Supradyn Recharge.

It contains 300 per cent of the recommended daily amounts of Vitamins B and C which are important for physical exercise and used up more quickly when we are suffering from stress. When 20 women took it over a four-week period, one in three experience ‘energy highs’ and all women felt their energy level had increased.

*Sexy bathing: Get ready for some passion with a romantic aromatic bath. This recipe, taken from Awaken Your Sense, Change Your Life by Nicky Kinnard, should put you in the right mood, as it is both uplifting and confidence-boosting. Here’s what you should do to get the desired effect.

Run yourself a warm bath, and add four drops of rose essential oil (to lift your spirit), four drops of ylang-ylang essential oil ( a cleansing), and 20ml sweet almond oil. Swirl around the bath to disperse oils, lie back in the tub, and breathe deeply for 20 minutes.

If the recommended oils are not readily available, your favourite herbal shop will provide substitutes. Don’t forget the fact that having a sexy man to keep you company is optional but well recommended.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: