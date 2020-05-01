The strongest woman I know – Davido

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Who could possibly be the strongest woman in Davido’s life? Could it be his late mother, Veronica Imade Adeleke, after whom he named his first child, Imade or some other mother figures in the Adeleke’s family? But the secret became public knowledge on Thursday in a tweet made by the superstar singer.

He had tweeted, “ Happy Birthday to the strongest woman I know. Man, if we weren’t on lockdown you already know we for turn the city upside down. My dear wife, may your birthday be as happy as you have made me,” to celebrated his better half on her birthday on Thursday.

The OBO star never hid his love for the mother of only son he has for now and had demonstrated it flamboyantly on many occasions.

It should also be remembered that the wife, Chioma recently survived the COVID-19 infection without really having any scary complication. Perhaps, this is the reason Davido has labelled her “The strongest woman I know” or is there more we don’t know?

