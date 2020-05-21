Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

A 17 years old Bauchi teenager who confessed to Vanguard why she killed her husband said she didn’t know that sex is a marital obligation.

Salma Hassan, a resident of Itas-Gadau who was paraded at the Bauchi Police Command on Tuesday, revealed that she stabbed her husband when he wanted to make love to her, adding that she thought he wanted to defile her.

“I never knew that sex is a marital obligation. On that fateful night when he approached me for sex, I refused him because I have never been involved in it. I honestly thought he wanted to defile me. He later got angry and was trying to force himself on me with slaps and beating, then I picked up a knife to scare him away but he kept coming. I didn’t know when I stabbed him with the knife in his chest.

“I have already given my statement. I don’t know what will happen to me now. But I wouldn’t have done what I did if I knew better,” she said.

According to a Police statement, a knife was recovered when they arrested Salma for culpable homicide at her home in Itas-Gadau.

“On the 24/04/2020 at about 0900hrs, one Haruna Musa ‘m’ of Itas-Gadau reported at Itas-Gadau Division, that one Salma Hassan ‘f’ 18yrs of the same address stabbed her husband, one Mohammed Mustapha on the chest. As a result, he sustained serious injury and was rushed to General hospital Itas–Gadau for treatment where he was certified dead. The suspect was arrested and has confessed to the crime. Exhibit recovered from the suspect was one knife,” the statement reads.

