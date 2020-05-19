Tecno explains why Spark 5 smartphone is unique

Kindly Share This Story:

By Destiny Eseaga

TECNO mobile, African leading Smartphone Company has stated reasons why Tecno’s Spark 5 Smartphone is unique, explaining that the phone boast of fantastic photography features, sweet price point and sleek design and Dark Mode

PR Manager, Tecno Global office, Rosemond M. Palouki said that the Spark 5 come with 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM could save more beautiful memories, have a faultless and hassle-free experience no matter how many apps that are running at a time.

He noted that the device has a whopping 5000Mah battery to carry through hours of entertainment be it movies or games.

Palouki said: ‘’Here is the X Factor for this phone. Spark 5 exceeds every mobile camera expectation. To start with, the phone comes with not 1, not 2, not even 3 but 5 cameras! As if that isn’t unbelievable as it is, the phone also has 6 flashlights! Without even going any further, Spark 5 is obviously a mobile photography lover’s dream come through. With the 5 cameras, you have so many angles to shoot from. With the flashlights, you’ll have clearer, brighter and more charming pictures with bursting colours no matter how dark the environment is. Say hi to fashion magazine-worthy pictures! The camera also has Macro mode that enlarges even the smallest details. What’s not to love here guys?

‘’So, this is Nigeria, it is a great country but, right now, as you well know, economy isn’t so good. The hustle is real guys; you want a phone that is efficient, sleek and durable, but you have to settle for less because the phones that have what you want are over-priced. But hey! Fret no more. TECNO has come to the rescue! The Spark 5 smartphones are efficient, sleek, durable all at a chocolatie-finger-licking price of ₦xx. Unbelievable right? Yes, we know. TECNO is amazing like that.

‘’On all counts, TECNO Spark 5 is the perfect phone to own. It gives ‘Smooth’ a whole new meaning. To be a smooth operator yourself, you need a Spark 5 in your life.’’ Palouki explained

